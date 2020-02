LOOK: Falke drops new sport AW collection









this season's collection gives way to ‘tech-tility’ in which the brand explores the space between real and virtual. Picture: Supplied.

Well known sock wear specialists since 1895, Falke is launching its Autumn Winter 2020 sport collection. The proudly South African brand, which designs and manufactures its products locally, made this new collection with a focus on the digital age.

Since technology is on trend, this season's collection gives way to ‘tech-tility’ in which the brand explores the space between real and virtual.

The new Falke Sport Autumn Winter collection has a strong focus on digital age. Picture: Supplied.





It is all about embracing digital influences and a growing focus on colours viewed through the screens, bright shades such as; flu green, neon lime, purples, pinks, blues, greys and light aqua, are now becoming unashamedly artificial which will be enhanced across the latest collection.





This collection also take notes of the climate change in terms of design and production, with temperature regulation as a core feature that athletes can benefit from.





They used Mohair wool and merino linings, which allow hikers to keep warm on the cooler days outdoors, and keep cool during more high-intensity hikes or exercises.





The collection consists of colours such as neon lime, purples, pinks, blues, greys and light aqua. Picture: Supplied.