The Rich Mnisi classic polo neck is back with a bang! Picture: richmnisi.com.
LOOK: Fans can't get enough of Rich Mnisi's new winter range

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 7m ago

It's appealing to see local designers make their mark by branding themselves as luxury brands because that's exactly what they are.

Award winning designer Rich Mnisi is currently owning winter 2020 with his Azania loungewear collection. The LISOF graduate brought back The New Classic (RM polo-neck) which is unisex. 

The classical Rich Mnisi poloneck. 

This collection also includes scarfs and trendy track pants. 

The combos are communicating in a Rich Mnisi scarf and track pants. 

When it dropped on June 8, Mnisi received lots of praises from those who love, and support his luxurious brand. But then there was also the question of price. Many wondered if they were prepared to part with at least a few grand. Still, this didn't stop the masses from showing love to the designer.



That's not all, the Azania collection also has stunning hand-made bags such as the Half-Moon Flat Leather Clutch Bag, inspired by a Bodi Gabonese traditional mask from the Mitsogo people. The bags feature a leather wrist strap and Swivel Lock Comrade fastening which opens to reveal a suede interior. 

The Rich Mnisi Half-Moon Flat Leather Clutch Bag. 

Visit www.richmnisi.com to shop this collection. 

Pictures: richmnisi.com. 

