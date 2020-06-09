LOOK: Fans can't get enough of Rich Mnisi's new winter range

Award winning designer Rich Mnisi is currently owning winter 2020 with his Azania loungewear collection. The LISOF graduate brought back The New Classic (RM polo-neck) which is unisex.

The classical Rich Mnisi poloneck. It's appealing to see local designers make their mark by branding themselves as luxury brands because that's exactly what they are.





This collection also includes scarfs and trendy track pants.





The combos are communicating in a Rich Mnisi scarf and track pants.





When it dropped on June 8, Mnisi received lots of praises from those who love, and support his luxurious brand. But then there was also the question of price. Many wondered if they were prepared to part with at least a few grand. Still, this didn't stop the masses from showing love to the designer.





Bonang wasn't joking when she said everything at Rich Mnisi is R2 million . 😭 pic.twitter.com/bmmnIHKxve — blue (@lebohang___) June 8, 2020





#richmnisi Don't laugh if you can't afford it. This is a move to enter the Gucci etc markets. So proud of him. #supportlocal — bantu.azania (@nomhlenhlapho) June 9, 2020









That's not all, the Azania collection also has stunning hand-made bags such as the Half-Moon Flat Leather Clutch Bag, inspired by a Bodi Gabonese traditional mask from the Mitsogo people. The bags feature a leather wrist strap and Swivel Lock Comrade fastening which opens to reveal a suede interior.





The Rich Mnisi Half-Moon Flat Leather Clutch Bag.





Visit www.richmnisi.com to shop this collection.





Pictures: richmnisi.com.