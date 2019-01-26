Cape Town - All that glitters might not be gold but there sure was a whole lot of glitter AND a whole lot of gold at this year’s Sun Met celebrated with GH Mumm. Which wasn't surprising since the theme was “African Luxury: Precious Metals”. On Saturday afternoon, Kenilworth Racecourse was the place to be. To see and be seen.

Cape Town’s sweltering heat and infamous wind did not deter SA’s hottest celebrities and fashionistas to once again go all out to outdo each other in outfits ranging from modestly chic to completely outrageous.

Inspired by the riches of the earth, the theme was set to celebrate Africa's most luxurious gems. We certainly unearthed some precious gems as we did some fashion scouting.

All eyes were on GH Mumm Master of Celebrations Minnie Dlamini-Jones dripping in sheer liquid gold looking like a Grecian goddess with a bronze jewelled headpiece.

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green wore all black dress with a plunging neckline. Strands of silver were woven into her hair for a touch of metallic. A simple outfit showing off her natural beauty.

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

South African actress Boity Thulo sparkled in a gold and silver body-hugging dress designed by Jessica Molebatsi. The dress was covered in shimmering glitter.

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

IOL Lifestyle