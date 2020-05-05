LOOK: Fashionistas recreate Met Gala looks
The Met Gala may have been postponed but fans and fashionistas couldn’t let the coronavirus pandemic get in their way of celebrating the fashion's most glamorous and high profile night of the year.
Instead, they took it upon themselves to create their own Met Gala outfits by remaking the most iconic looks from their favourite celebrities.
The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City where guests dress to kill in response to the theme.
For 2020, the theme was “About Time: Fashion and Duration”.
From personifying Lana Condor to recreating Diane Kruger’s blue train dress, fans came prepared and used all resources they could find to make sure they come up with the best looks, and these are some of our favourites.
My take on the #MetGalaChallenge ! For this challenge I really wanted to choose a look that was close to my heart and use sustainable materials! I’ve admired @lanacondor ‘s work ever since I watched To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before because It was the first time I had seen a half Asian half Caucasian character being played on western media. Representation truly matters and I was so happy seeing someone like me on screen. At the 2019 #MetGala, she wore a dress by @giambattistavalliparis I absolutely love their work with tulle, and it actually inspired one of my pieces in my last collection. This dress is made from materials I recycled from trash I found in my neighborhood, I think it’s plastic used when moving furniture. I absolutely loved the pleating on it and had been holding onto it since January. I believe there’s something quite special about using materials that was about to be thrown out to create something beautiful. All of the plastic is hand sewn onto the dress so it took me a few days to make but I think it was absolutely worth it! Thank you @voguemagazine and @theebillyporter for such a marvelous challenge, I had SO much fun making this dress 🤩💖 (More photos on my page & my website!!)
Virtual Met gala 👏🥰Repost from @metmuseum • Look who showed up for the virtual red carpet tonight! 👏👏👏👏👏 Just a few gems we spotted from the #MetGalaChallenge. Bravo to you all! Check out our Stories for many more stunning, creative looks-from-home. 📸: @aili_in_town, @anjaportland, @olive.and.gus, @jaidotfoot, @plastiquepussey
Just found out about the #MetGalaChallenge two hours ago and had to get in on the fun! The challenge is to recreate a past Met Gala look using only materials that you have at home. Here’s my recreation of @dianekruger in @prabalgurung in 2018, made with: -two bath towels, two hand towels, and a washcloth (not a matching set, naturally) -a gazillion safety pins🧷 -aluminum foil -headband -tape -tulle -a throw pillow strategically held in place to make the butt poufs extra pouffy 😂 @voguemagazine @theebillyporter @metmuseum @metcostumeinstitute @themetgalaofficial #metgalachallenge #dianekruger #quarantine #whatidowhenimnotathehospital #metgala #prabalgurung #quarantinecouture #pandemicbutmakeitfashion #dammitjim #imadoctornotafashiondesigner
#metgalachallenge with Samuel, my mannequin head 🤣
@voguemagazine and @theebillyporter teamed up for the #metgalachallenge and I am all about it! I’ve got a new project in the works, but just in case I don’t finish it in time here’s more shots of my piece from the #billyporterfashionchallenge to use for this new challenge! ✨ I really love seeing my recreation next to the original! Making this costume has definitely been the highlight of this weird time off so far. I’m so glad I was able to take part in this, and I hope everyone is holding up while hunkering down! 😘 (And don’t worry. The parking lot where I took these photos was completely empty :) )
