LOOK: Fashionistas recreate Met Gala looks

The Met Gala may have been postponed but fans and fashionistas couldn’t let the coronavirus pandemic get in their way of celebrating the fashion's most glamorous and high profile night of the year.

Instead, they took it upon themselves to create their own Met Gala outfits by remaking the most iconic looks from their favourite celebrities.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City where guests dress to kill in response to the theme.

For 2020, the theme was “About Time: Fashion and Duration”.

