The new Bras n Things range. Picture: Supplied.

Well known lingerie brand, Bras n Things has released a new collection of delicate floral lace, edgy designs, and stunning underwear.



Fit for every body type, this collection comes in different designs such as the Kim bodysuit, a knockout piece with beautiful floral lace and mesh in hot chilli pepper red, the Kitty set, a range of corded lace paired with satin and nude lining create a stunning contrasting effect as well as the Alessandra set- a gorgeous fashion piece with dark red geometric lace, elastic strapping details, gold hardware, and stud highlights.





The Alessandra set. Picture: Supplied.





“At Bras N Things we want to empower women to feel fabulous, always. We’ve always had gorgeous full cup fashion lingerie available in a range of sizes, our customers love this category and it is one of our best sellers.





"This campaign is all about celebrating body positivity and showcasing the diverse styles we have as part of our fabulous full-cup collection. Working with Tahnee and Tia was such a privilege, they embody Bras N Things values and what it means to feel confident in your skin, celebrate body positivity and have fun with fashion,” said Bras N Things’ National Marketing Manager, Natalie Chalmers.





The Valencia set. Picture: Supplied.





Also on this collection is the Valencia, which is available in a gorgeous primrose pink, but still has all the features of balconette-shaped neckline, all-over lace coverage and textured shoulder straps.





Available up to a G cup, and a size 40 at at Bras N Things stores Australia-wide and online at www.brasnthings.com. All sets are



