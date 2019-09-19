Model Bella Hadid backstage at the Savage x Fenty show. Picture: Twitter

If you weren't one of the handful of people who were lucky enough to attend the Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie show at New York Fashion week, then (like everyone else) you're counting down the hours to when the show goes live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The night of the live show all eyes were on social media to get just of glimpse of what we knew would be star-studded performance rather than a run of the mill catwalk show.

Sadly due to the "strictly no phones allowed" instruction from designer Rihanna, there were no images to be found on any social media platforms.

The blurry images and low light videos don't count.

On Wednesday night Rihanna fans finally got the teaser they had been waiting for.

Racy images of models of all shapes and sized wearing bright sheer and lazy pieces popped up and set social media on fire.

Here's a look at just a few posts of the pieces:

The diversity of models in #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW is beautiful, but her lingerie collection is ugly, overrated and overpriced. And y’all can’t change my mind pic.twitter.com/ZJ25bKMqG5 — Cleopatra ☥ (@amandaperera) September 19, 2019

📸 Cara Delevingne e Laverne Cox no backstage do desfile #SavageXFentyShow 😍. pic.twitter.com/Fwif3ZwKcQ — Portal Delevingne BR (@portalcaradbr) September 18, 2019

Fans have been left wanting more and now even more eager to see the full show.



