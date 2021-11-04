LOOK: Former Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida takes over the streets of Paris
Former Miss South Africa Shudufadzo Musida went to Paris, France, shortly after handing over her crown to Lalela Mswane.
The author of Shudu Finds Her Magic is slaying in Paris, showing her elite fashion sense.
Musida has documented her Paris trip by sharing pictures of herself strutting the streets of Paris in stylish garments.
The mental health advocate also shared a heartfelt tribute to the LGBTQI+ community on her Instagram page.
She wrote: “The year 2021 marks 31 years of PRIDE in South Africa, while there has been much progress, it is disheartening that homophobia, discrimination, violence, hate crimes, correctional rape, unequal treatment and access to opportunities, erasure, bullying, silencing and racism amongst other, are still major issues faced by members of the LGBTQI+ community.
“I am shattered by the devastating murder numbers of members of the community that continues to rise.
“This is not right!”
She added that people be a true reflection of the rainbow nation that is South Africa and create a safe space for the LGBTQI+ community.
“Equality, inclusivity and representation are pivotal.
“No one should be left behind.
“We need to respect and protect the dignity of members of the community, rather than halt their human rights.
“And may we remember to extend love and kindness, check-in with ourselves and others and always be mindful of the feelings of others,” said Shudu.
The Venda beauty will be representing South Africa on the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant to be held on December 16, 2021, at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Below are her hottest fashion looks in Paris.