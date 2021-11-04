LOOK: Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida takes over the streets of Paris

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida went to Paris, France, shortly after handing over her crown to Lalela Mswane. The author of Shudu Finds Her Magic is slaying in Paris, showing her elite fashion sense.

Musida has documented her Paris trip by sharing pictures of herself strutting the streets of Paris in stylish garments. The mental health advocate also shared a heartfelt tribute to the LGBTQI+ community on her Instagram page. She wrote: “The year 2021 marks 31 years of PRIDE in South Africa, while there has been much progress, it is disheartening that homophobia, discrimination, violence, hate crimes, correctional rape, unequal treatment and access to opportunities, erasure, bullying, silencing and racism amongst other, are still major issues faced by members of the LGBTQI+ community.

“I am shattered by the devastating murder numbers of members of the community that continues to rise. “This is not right!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida) She added that people be a true reflection of the rainbow nation that is South Africa and create a safe space for the LGBTQI+ community.

“Equality, inclusivity and representation are pivotal. “No one should be left behind. “We need to respect and protect the dignity of members of the community, rather than halt their human rights.