LOOK: From Trevor Noah to Anele Mdoda, we rate our favourite Halloween costumes
October ended on a high note, with people showing off their creative skills in celebration of Halloween.
Also known as All Saints' Eve, Halloween is observed by Christians and non-Christians on October 31. Although Halloween started as an initiative for people to wear costumes to ward off ghosts, it has evolved over the years.
The entertainment industry has added more flair to it by hosting parties and people honouring iconic celebrities.
As expected, many celebrities participated in Halloween.
Singer and dancer Ciara always slays Halloween looks, and this year was no exception. She honoured TLC by recreating the Scrubs video and Selena Quintanilla-Pérez by recreating her February 1995 Last Concert DVD cover.
Businesswoman Rihanna was dressed as Gunna while South Africa’s award-winning comedian Trevor Noah mimicked The Weeknd and called himself “The Weekday”.
RIHANNA AS GUNNA FOR HALLOWEEN 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a9OHk5vNWN— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 1, 2021
The Weekday pic.twitter.com/NqWjH0WzPG— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 31, 2021
Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia looked adorable as Adele.
Tatiana Elizabeth Price killed every Naomi Campbell look that she recreated.
Tatiana slayed every last one of her Naomi Campbell costumes 🖤— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) October 30, 2021
📸: @chrispimages pic.twitter.com/khV4WipBEj
Bringing it back home, Lasizwe Dambuza decided to be Nicki Minaj.
Nadia Nakai went for Kim Kardashian’s all-black look, and her fans were not impressed. She didn’t pull it off the way she was supposed to. The whole outfit wasn’t giving.
Radio personality Anele Mdoda kept it simple with Squid Games player 001 look, and she got it right.
Also, non-celebrities who participate in Halloween did the most in terms of creativity. Some even created GIFs, that’s how much they went all out and paid attention to detail. Below are some of our favourites.
giving nene leakes this #halloween pic.twitter.com/3ELaaAgmpR— chi (@_chinara_) October 30, 2021
007. pic.twitter.com/OWTA7LJb4Z— ♍︎. (@urhoneyslut) October 31, 2021
Player 067 pic.twitter.com/UHlWmFTWTJ— Roro 🤍 (@romaneinnc) November 1, 2021
Playing #HappyHalloween as the iconic Rich Mnisi tonight 🎃 pic.twitter.com/NsEvOdsUFx— Jay Badza Depay (@jaybadza47) October 29, 2021