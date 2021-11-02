LOOK: From Trevor Noah to Anele Mdoda, we rate our favourite Halloween costumes

October ended on a high note, with people showing off their creative skills in celebration of Halloween. Also known as All Saints' Eve, Halloween is observed by Christians and non-Christians on October 31. Although Halloween started as an initiative for people to wear costumes to ward off ghosts, it has evolved over the years.

The entertainment industry has added more flair to it by hosting parties and people honouring iconic celebrities. As expected, many celebrities participated in Halloween. Singer and dancer Ciara always slays Halloween looks, and this year was no exception. She honoured TLC by recreating the Scrubs video and Selena Quintanilla-Pérez by recreating her February 1995 Last Concert DVD cover.