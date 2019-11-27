The resort collection by Gavin Rajah. Picture: Supplied.
Acclaimed Cape Town-based designer Gavin Rajah is dropping a new collection just in time for the December holidays. 

Rajah, who is a specialist in handcrafted garments that are made with the finest fabrics and craftsmanship showed a collection inspired by the 1959 movie, ‘A  Summer Place’ at the inaugural Cape Town Resort Collections.


Set against the backdrop of the Norval Foundation gardens, the  collection featured watercolour floral prints, delicate embroideries inspired by  Ottoman gardens and signature evil eye embroideries. 


The range compromised  of beautiful separates and floaty dresses, perfect for one’s holiday wardrobe.

Gossamer tulles, silk crepes and silk gauzes dominate the collection.


The collection is available at the atelier or at D’ORE in Johannesburg.