Our romantic and delicate #delphinium print summer dress and light weight #kimono shown at @resortcollectionscpt MU @maccosmeticsafrica keyed by @marco_louis and HAIR by @kevinmurphy.sa #gavinrajah #resort #luxury Fabric printing @luxeprinting
LOOK: Gavin Rajah's latest resort collection inspired by 'A Summer Place'
Acclaimed Cape Town-based designer Gavin Rajah is dropping a new collection just in time for the December holidays.
Rajah, who is a specialist in handcrafted garments that are made with the finest fabrics and craftsmanship showed a collection inspired by the 1959 movie, ‘A Summer Place’ at the inaugural Cape Town Resort Collections.
Set against the backdrop of the Norval Foundation gardens, the collection featured watercolour floral prints, delicate embroideries inspired by Ottoman gardens and signature evil eye embroideries.
Tailored #jumpsuit with delicate #embroidery and #sportluxe details from our latest #resort collection previewed at @resortcollectionscpt this weekend. Gorgeous headpiece by @theblomboy #gavinrajah #luxurylifestyle #craftsmanship #summer #holiday #fashion #capetown #ctrc2019
The range compromised of beautiful separates and floaty dresses, perfect for one’s holiday wardrobe.
Gossamer tulles, silk crepes and silk gauzes dominate the collection.
The collection is available at the atelier or at D’ORE in Johannesburg.