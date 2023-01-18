LOOK: Gents who know how to rock the red carpet

When it comes to red carpet events, international stars pull out all the stops, leaving no stone unturned. With the help of fashion consultants and stylists, they make sure they stick to the theme to make it to the best dressed list.

After all, getting snapped by the paparazzi is a big deal internationally, and celebrities like the Kardashians enjoy giving people something to talk about. Unlike older men who wear boring black suits and white shirts to every red carpet event, millennials are proving that the future of fashion is bright. Celebrities such as Reece Feldman, Josh Richards, Barry Keoghan and Tyler James William understand that the red carpet is a playground for them to showcase their elite fashion sense.

They made sure that we noticed them at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Feldman wore a black loose-fit suit with a pleated skirt and completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Feldman (@guywithamoviecamera) At the “Downton Abbey: A New Era” premiere, he wore an olive green chino pants, a matching blazer and a satin ribbon-collar shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Feldman (@guywithamoviecamera) Josh Richards walked the Golden Globes red carpet in a mesh crop top and pinstripe suit. Keoghan, who stars in “The Banshees of Inisherin”, wore a Louis Vuitton double-breasted powder blue suit. Williams donned a blue tie-dye Amiri suit with wide-leg pants.

