Sho Madjozi won the music award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Picture: Supplied.



On Saturday, South Africa's phenomenal women gathered at The Venue Melrose Arch in Johannesburg to experience the 11th Annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Introduced by Glamour South Africa Editor in Chief, Asazni Sizani, the #GlamWOTY19 was attended by award winning actress, Terry Pheto, the sex doctor, DR Tlaleng Mofokeng as well as the cover girl for the gloss' December issue, Anele Mdoda - to name but a few.



