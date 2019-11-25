Sho Madjozi won the music award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Picture: Supplied.
On Saturday, South Africa's phenomenal women gathered at The Venue Melrose Arch in Johannesburg to experience the 11th Annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards. 

Introduced by Glamour South Africa Editor in Chief, Asazni Sizani, the #GlamWOTY19 was attended by award winning actress, Terry Pheto, the sex doctor, DR Tlaleng Mofokeng as well as the cover girl for the gloss' December issue, Anele Mdoda - to name but a few. 

The Glamour Women of the Year Awards is an initiative that honours and celebrates 11 iconic women who are the epitome and essence of everything glam and what South African women stand for. 

Here's what they wore: