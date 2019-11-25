LOOK: Glamour Women of the Year Awards celebrate SA's fierce females
Because shem, I have more pics so 😂🤷🏾♀️#GlamWOTY19 pic.twitter.com/LBbFdSSFI3— Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (@LadyNam_BM) November 25, 2019
When @lindo_mnguni shows up for me ❤️. #glamwoty19 📸: @fundiswantoyi #glamourwomenoftheyear #mystyle
Ngwana Qwaqwa o ne a hlapile.— Dr T for Tlof (@drtlaleng) November 24, 2019
Make-up: @PitsoNikki
Hair: @keenanrox
Thank you @GLAMOUR_sa for the honour.
Woman of the Year, Health. #GlamWOTY19 pic.twitter.com/YgKnQRhrfa
Last night 🎯 #GLAMWOTY19 👗: @democraticrepublic_fashion 📸: @thomsonphotography
Just spotted @thabsie_sa looking sickening in an @imprintza number at the #GLAMWOTY19 hosted by @GLAMOUR_sa pic.twitter.com/UzNtM6n6Nj— Swarovski (@Eric_Thatboy) November 23, 2019
Last night I attended the @glamour_sa Women of The Year Awards. @tomircreations adorned me in this springbaby wedding gown. @melforddivashair turned me into a princess bride!!! Thank you so much for an inspiring evening!!! 📸: @ok_majozi #GlamWOTY19
The winners for this year's Glamour Women of the Year Awards are:TV & Film – Terry PhetoDigital Influencer – Emma SadlierSport – Desiree EllisMusic – ShomadjoziArt & Design – Lady SkollieHealth – DR Tlaleng MofokengMedia & Advertising – Patience StevensScience & Technology – Prof. Lindiwe Innocentia ZunguICON – PJ PowersActivist - Jessica DewhurstBusiness - Stacey Brewer