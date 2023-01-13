LOOK: Golden Globes’ best dressed

American A-listers have honoured the first big event in their calendar. The 80th Golden Globe Awards, which celebrate the best in film and American television of 2022, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, took place on January 10, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Jerrod Carmichael, this year’s awards were attended by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Regina Hall, Milly Alcock, Jennifer Hudson and many more.

Like any other prominent event, stars put their best foot forward for the red carpet, and these are some of our favourite looks. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez The “Pose” star looked ravishing in a blue, silk Balmain A/W23 gown. “Channeling high Hollywood glamour with an architectural silk gown in rich jewel tones, the ‘Pose’ star debuts the latest offering from @olivier_rousteing, which brings inspiration from Monsieur Balmain’s archives directly into the year 2023,” Balmain says.

Let’s give Ashly North her flowers because she understood the assignment when styling Williams. The actor who won the Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for “Abbott Elementary” wore a stunning blue pinstripe suit by Amiri, paired with YSL shoes and Cartier jewellery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler James Williams (@willtylerjames) Jenna Ortega The Wednesday star looked effortlessly beautiful in a nude Gucci dress from its Spring/Summer 23 collection.