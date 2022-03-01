LOOK: Gucci x Adidas collection revealed at Milan Fashion Week

Italian luxury label Gucci made a triumphant return to Milan Fashion Week on Friday, with a star-studded catwalk show that featured a new collaboration with sports brand Adidas.

Pregnant music star Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, "House of Gucci" actor Jared Leto and tennis champion Serena Williams were among the famous names at the catwalk show, Gucci's first at Milan Fashion Week in two years.

Like other fashion houses, the label turned to digital showcases after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In November, it held an off-calendar catwalk show in Los Angeles.

Walking a catwalk lined with mirrors, models wore an array of trousers suits: loose, fitted, patterned, studded or with pointy shoulders. Some blazers were one-shouldered. There were nods to 1980s disco looks with sparkling suits or a shiny jumpsuit. Lace tops were frilled, shiny skirts slit.