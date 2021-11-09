LOOK: Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show was a star-studded affair

When it comes to fashion shows, Gucci always takes production to another level. Their shows are never anything less than spectacular and this year they once again blew us away, when they unveiled their Old-Hollywood-inspired collection “Love Parade.”

And they couldn’t have chosen a more perfect location that the legendary Hollywood Boulevard . While the collection itself, which was a combination of Hollywood glam, cowboy-chic Americana and ’70s-style suits, was breathtaking, it was the stars in attendance that stole the show. All the who’s who in Hollywood, and everybody who’s anybody on the social scene, from sports to rock bands, was there.

While many of the stars, all draped in Gucci of course, parked their fabulous behinds in the front row, their were quite a few who strutted their stuff on the runway. Celebs like Phoebe Bridgers, Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, and St Vincent, who – all appearing in the forthcoming House of Gucci movie – got into model mode to show garments from the collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci) The very long guest list was as impressive as any award ceremony and included A-listers, such as musicians Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Lizzo, actors Tracee Ellis Ross, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, Gabrielle Union, Diane Keaton and Salma Hayek, and even athletes Serena Williams and Dwyane Wade.