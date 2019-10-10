We’ve all seen Gwyneth Paltrow in a range of designer outfits. But brace yourself for something a bit different... Picture: AP

In a daring magazine shoot, the 47-year-old appears to have no worries about getting down to the bare essentials despite having a movie career, two teenagers and a business to run.

Grinning broadly, the actress poses in a pair of trousers, with carefully positioned braces and her hands covering her breasts.

The risque shoot was for Elle magazine’s 2019 Women in Hollywood special, which also features Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman.