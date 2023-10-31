LOOK: Halloween came early for these celebrities

Even though today is officially Halloween, over the weekend celebrities already got into the spooky holiday spirit. Whether they stepped out to parties or played dress-up in the comfort of their own homes, celebs once again went out of their way to show their fans how Halloween is meant to be done.

Over the weekend model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner hosted a star-studded Halloween party in Los Angeles. The hostess did a more modern-day take on Marylin Monroe. Donning a short bob curly blonde wig and a simple black turtleneck top, she nailed the look. She captioned her Instagram post: “happy birthday mister president”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) The guest list included Billie Eillish, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The 21-year-old ‘What Was I Made For?’ singer dressed up as a cowgirl. She looked the part in a blue and white gingham shirt which she wore with brown pants and a big black belt. She hid her funky hair underneath an auburn wig and a cowboy hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH TOURS (@billieeilishtours) ‘Magic Mike’ star Channing Tatum and actress Zoë Kravitz recreated Roman Polanksi’s 1968 thriller ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ with Tatum dressed in a light blue onesie with a bonnet and his partner Kravitz in a long white nightgown with a long knife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Кино🎥📖✨ (@fatyafox) Actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as characters from the popular anime and manga ‘Death Note’.

The singer was in full-face make-up, a black wig and an all-black outfit, while Fox wore a mini schoolgirl skirt, blazer, white collared shirt, red tie and an apple handbag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Machine Gun Kelly Support (@mgk_support)

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's annual Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday night was another event that was attended by the who’s who in Hollywood. View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Starr (@james.starr.la)

The hosts dressed up as characters from the classic movie ‘Grease’. They mimicked characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, who were played by John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John respectively. In attendance was Paris Hilton who decided to honour Britney Spears by dressing up in one of the pop star’s iconic looks from her ‘Toxic’ music video.