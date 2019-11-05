Halsey at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville. Picture: Reuters

Halsey rocked five different looks at the MTV European Music Awards 2019 on Sunday night. The 25-year-old singer took home two gongs for Best Pop and Best Look at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday night, and she certainly lived up to her Best Look award as she sported no less than five outfits throughout the night at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain.

For the red carpet portion, Halsey wore an eclectic print heavy short-sleeved dress, which made a statement with clashing reds and pinks, complemented by wrapped sections of fabric to add texture.

Singer Halsey poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards. Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

And when it came to collecting her Best Pop award, she appeared in a silvery metallic dress, which hugged her curves and accentuated her figure. The long sleeve dress also featured ruffles around the shoulders and cuffs to add even more drama to the sparkly number.

2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville. Picture: Reuters

Halsey also took to the stage to perform her new track 'Graveyard', where she kicked off her heels and went barefoot in a white sheer dress. She mounted a horse merry-go-round for the performance, with the sheer dress adding to the dramatic shapes she held whilst on the ride.

Singer Halsey performs during the European MTV Awards. Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

It was time for the singer's fourth outfit when she appeared on stage to present Liam Gallagher with the first ever Rock Icon award. She looked stunning as she showed off her figure with a crop top and maxi skirt silk combo, which was printed with a retro and colourful design.

Kalsey with Liam Gallagher at the Awards. Picture: Reuters

And when it came to showing off her awards in the winner's room, Halsey was photographed wearing a set of matching grey tracksuit bottoms and a matching hoodie, still looking like a superstar.

Singer wears a matching pants and hoodies. Picture: Reuters

Elsewhere, host Becky G wore a number of showstopping outfits including a bright red organza dress on the red carpet, which was expertly accessorised with a belt whilst she performed an outfit change right on stage by slipping into a little black dress in front of the thousands of people in the FIBES centre.

Dua Lipa showed off her new look with an all black ensemble whilst Nicole Scherzinger looked stunning in a beautiful thigh-skimming red sparkly bodycon dress.