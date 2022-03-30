LOOK: Happyville drops new collection with Stimorol

“I feel good about the collaboration because it’s something I’ve wanted for my brand for a very long time. I’ve always wanted to collaborate with a more established brand that is not clothing. Something that I could create clothing around. I’m happy that the opportunity finally came, and Stimorol gave me free will to create as I want,” he said.

With a total of nine items, the collection is rich in bright colours, with glitter pinks and green taking centre stage.

“The colours behind the collection gave me a chance to play around with something I haven’t tried before. On the X-flavour look, I got to play around with the glitter and pinks on the shirt. A different tone of green on the sweat jacket. And on the original flavour look, we got to play around with blue. The blue is floral, and I’ve never done anything floral. All in all, I like that I could play around with those colours, different patterns and textures,” explained Serame.