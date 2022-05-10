LOOK: Has Balenciaga gone too far? Twitter responds to their latest ‘homeless’ shoe collection

First they brought us the fugly daddy sneakers, then they served us Crocs with heels and now they want us to wear sneakers that look like they’ve been retrieved from a garbage bin. Balenciaga has released their latest footwear collection and even the most fashion-forward, die-hard Balenciaga fans will think twice about rocking a pair of them.

When I saw that Balenciaga was trending on Twitter I already knew that they’ve once again come out with something outrageous, but I certainly wasn’t ready for the hideousness when I came across a post by “Outlander Magazine”. The tweet shows four images of the sneakers with the caption “New Balenciaga ‘Paris’ Footwear”. New Balenciaga “Paris” Footwear..🔍 pic.twitter.com/eILekcIBLw — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) May 9, 2022 The sneakers literally look like Converse takkies that barely survived a war. Like look, they’ve been thrown in the trash (for good reason), been taken to a dumpsite and then been dug up again. They look like they are beyond any hope of restoration.

While they might look like trash, they are in fact brand new. Fresh off the production line. Yes, they went out of their way to create trashy “distressed” sneakers. Tweeps have called out the luxury fashion brand and referred to the collection as a “social experiment”. “Balenciaga is just a social experiment to see how dumb rich folk really is,” said @NyikoChuma.

LFCMIKE11 echoed that thought, saying: “No one can tell me Balenciaga isn’t a social experiment to see what sh*te people will buy just cus it’s expensive and designer.” @ideservecouture commented: “Balenciaga said ‘This season we broke.’” Balenciaga said “This season we broke” pic.twitter.com/8zr1Jsysht — ideservecouture (@ideservecouture) May 9, 2022 They look like they should be handed out for free, but they actually come with a hefty price tag. These trashy sneakers will set you back $625 (about R10k).

