LOOK: Heidi Klum took 6 hours and 10 Cirque Du Soleil dancers to create epic Halloween costume

Heidi Klum took six hours and 10 Cirque Du Soleil artists to create her peacock Halloween costume. The 50-year-old model - whose annual spooky party is the stuff of legend - wanted to create "something very elaborate" for the season after dressing as a "minimal kind of rainworm" for her 2022 bash, and she was flanked by backup dancers in green bodysuits acting as a full plume of feathers on Tuesday.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Hair and make-up maybe took six hours, but really it was more in the planning, meeting with the artists, figuring out their costumes and make-up." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) When it came to deciding on this year's extravagant outfit, she was keen to get "multiple people" involved after going more low-key and static with last year's costume. She explained: "Just because I was this very minimal kind of rainworm [in 2022], I wanted to make something very elaborate and I wanted to make a costume with multiple people.

She told 'ET': "I actually just took a trip, five hours I had to fly some place - and i don't even want to say where, 'cause I don't want to give you away any clue - but I had to fly five hours to this mysterious place and five hours back just to have a little look how things were going.