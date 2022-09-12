Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, September 12, 2022

LOOK: Here are a few of our favourite hats that Queen Elizabeth ll wore during her reign on the British throne

Various portraits of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wearing hats on different occasions and dates, made February 2006, at the occasion of the Queen's 80th birthday, April 21, 2006. Royal protocol decrees that Her Majesty always wears a hat in public, while her face must be visible at all times: Picture: AFP.

Published 2h ago

The Queen wore many hats.

According to ABC News, Queen Elizabeth II in fact wore over 5 000 different hats during her years on the throne.

One of the milliners best know for creating some of the Queen’s most outstanding hats is Rachel Trevor-Morgan. Trevor-Morgan began making hats for the Queen in 2006.

Since then, she became one of the Queen's preferred milliners and created 60 hats for Her Royal Highness.

Trevor-Morgan used to work closely with the Queen's design team, including fashion designer Stewart Parvin and the Queen's senior dresser and assistant Angela Kelly.

Freddy Fox is another one of the queen's milliners.

"She wears what she feels comfortable in and she looks good in. It’s, after all, a working uniform for a very, very energetic, working lady," Fox said.

Fox's first hats for the Queen were designed in 1968. In 1974 he became the recipient of a royal warrant of appointment as “Milliner to HM The Queen”.

The hat worn by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on her Silver Jubliee in 1977 on display at Kensington Palace in London in 2003. The hat was designed by Freddy Fox. Picture: Reuters

Fox made 350 hats for the Queen over 35 years, and also made hats for many members of the royal family.

Over the last 70 years, HRH has worn many remarkable and certainly unforgettable hats.

Whether it was small pillbox hats or wide-brimmed toppers, subtle pastels or bold brights with embossed flowers or ornate jewels and plumes, her hats always made a statement.

Of the 5 000 hats she’s worn, here are just a handful of our favourite Queen hat moments.

Hats in bloom

Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: John Stillwell
Queen Elizabeth in a carriage in London. Picture: Frank Augstein/AP

The classic felts

Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II marking her six-decade reign at Westminster Abbey, where she was first coronated. Picture: AP
Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Reuters

Birds of a feather

Queen Elizabeth smiles during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture: AP
Queen Elizabeth. Picture: IANS
Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a service to mark the 750th anniversary of Westminster Abbey in London.

All things bright

Queen Elizabeth II in the winners enclosure during Day Three of the 2011 Royal Ascot Meeting. Picture: Steve Parsons
Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Reuters
Queen Elizabeth visits Haig Housing Trust in London.

