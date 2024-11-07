LOOK: Here is what our favourite stars wore on The Earthshot Prize green carpet

The highly anticipated Earthshot Prize recently took place in Cape Town and celebrities and global leaders showed up in style. Established by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize is a prestigious global environmental award that aims to discover and celebrate the most impactful solutions to the world's biggest environmental challenges.

Earthshot Week commenced on November 5 with courageous conversations where global leaders discussed African climate innovation. November 6 was the big night for the ultimate 2024 Earthshot Prize winners’ announcement. Before announcing the winners, global stars graced the red carpet and many did not disappoint and were dressed in the most stylish garb for this prestigious event.

The host of the event South African media personality Bonang Matheba donned a stunning gold chromogenic dress that reflected purple on the sash. The gown was designed by Biji L Maison. South Africa - Cape Town - 6 November 2024 - Bonang Matheba on The Earthshot Prize green carpet. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers. Her co-host, American singer and actor Billy Porter, looked dapper in an Ephymol suit from the 2023 collection. South Africa - Cape Town - 6 November 2024 - Prince William the Prince of Wales and Billy Porter on the Earthshot Prize green carpet. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Earthshot global ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha looked radiant in a sustainable gown designed by Ghanaian-based luxury fashion brand Christie Brown.

“This is no ordinary dress. This colour is called solar citrine and it is a result of an incredible collaboration between the 2023 Earthshot finalists, Colorifix as well as Christie Brown, an incredible African designer,” explained the actress. South Africa - Cape Town - 6 November 2024 - Nomzamo Mbatha on The Earthshot Prize green carpet. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Her gown was extraordinary because it was dyed using biological DNA pigments grown in bacteria to use less water, less energy and non-toxic chemicals for a cleaner future. International supermodel Winnie Harlow was among the guests and she wore an all-brown outfit.