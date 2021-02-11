LOOK: Here’s why we’re going to miss the SONA red carpet tonight

Tonight all eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa when he delivers his the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

With the guest list down to only 50 people, president included of course, the rather intimate affair will be a nothing like grand ceremony of years gone by.

Which means we will not have the opportunity to see our parliamentarians in their glamorous attire as they walk down the red carpet - a side of our politicians we rarely get to see.

Let’s reminisce about the days when they donned their finest wear to show off their individual style in outfits that some times left us wondering, “What were you thinking?”

Bheki Cele and wife Thembeka Ngcobo never disappoint. Last year, Cele looked dapper in a classic suit while his wife lit up the red carpet in her elegant gold dress.