LOOK: Here’s why we’re going to miss the SONA red carpet tonight
Tonight all eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa when he delivers his the State of the Nation Address (Sona).
With the guest list down to only 50 people, president included of course, the rather intimate affair will be a nothing like grand ceremony of years gone by.
Which means we will not have the opportunity to see our parliamentarians in their glamorous attire as they walk down the red carpet - a side of our politicians we rarely get to see.
Let’s reminisce about the days when they donned their finest wear to show off their individual style in outfits that some times left us wondering, “What were you thinking?”
Bheki Cele and wife Thembeka Ngcobo never disappoint. Last year, Cele looked dapper in a classic suit while his wife lit up the red carpet in her elegant gold dress.
Even though Angel Khanyile’s royal blue gown made heads turn, it was her glittery diamanté shoes that caught our eye.
Pinkie Kekana gave us Hollywood celebrity vibes in her full-length pale pink with embellished bodice and feather shoulder detail.
We loved how Natasha Mazzone supported local design by wearing a black and gold skirt by South African designer Amanda Laird Cherry.
Phumzile Van Damme enhanced her waist, wearing a floral top over a layered sheer pleated skirt. Simple yet elegant.
Minister of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services Stella Ndebeni-Abrahams looked stunning while showing a bit of leg in a dirty pink one-shoulder dress.
Mandla Mandela and wife Raabia Clarke always bring an cultural element onto the Sona red carpet. Last year was no different.
Solly Msimang and Solly Malatsi brought their A-game, showing the ladies that the gents can also rock the red carpet.