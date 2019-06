Thameenah Saint. Picture: Instagram.

Stylista of the week, Thameenah Saint.



On another episode of stylista of the week, we sneak take a look at one of our favourite stylists, Themeenah Saint.





Saint is not only a stylist, but she’s also a professional makeup artist who's always on point from head to toe.









Among many influencers and stylists who are popular in the fashion world, her modest style and how she plays around with turbans and gaggle sunglasses to create extraordinary day-to-day looks is what makes her stand out.





Her love for prints and patterns is unmatched and these are some of our favourite looks by the beauty-stylist.