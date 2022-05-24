LOOK: Is it Bata? No it’s Prada - luxury designer preview pair of ‘school shoes’ as part of their summer collection

School uniforms can be expensive, especially when it comes to school shoes. They can cost anything from R100 to R400. And if you have a little one who’s just started school, you’re most likely going to have to buy a minimum of two pairs of shoes a year.

Story continues below Advertisement

While girls now have a wide range of options to choose from when it comes to school shoe designs, the Mary Jane style is still the most popular. From Bata Toughees to Woolworths Walkmates, you can find a pair of Mary Janes to suit your pocket. Will you, however, pay R18k for a pair?

As part of their latest summer shoe collection, Prada has revealed a pair of black Mary Jane-inspired shoes that look exactly like your everyday school shoe. Only there’s has a slight platform and a visible white Prada logo, of course. When the luxury brand took to Instagram to post the image of the shoes, followers were gobsmacked by the sheer audacity of the brand designing a shoe that’s basically a school shoe.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prada (@prada) Responses like “These were used to be my school shoes” and “I mean school shoes for fashion” pretty much sums up what Prada fans thought about the shoes. Instagram user @wcraigharden went as far as saying: “So ugly. Prada shoes used to be fantastic, aspirational & beautiful. These look like something for out of control kids.” Another said: “Seriously these shoes are the toddler nightmare lol.”

Story continues below Advertisement