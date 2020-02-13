London - Posing revealingly in YSL hot pants and knee-high Givenchy boots, she seems keen to show there is only one Jennifer Aniston.
But the actress, who turned 51 on Tuesday, found that a former Friends co-star was trying to prove otherwise. Courteney Cox dressed in a long blonde wig and gold-rimmed aviator glasses, then posted a photograph on Instagram of her with Aniston.
Despite bearing an uncanny resemblance to her close friend, Cox, 55, captioned the image: "No matter how hard you might try... there’s only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend! I love you!"