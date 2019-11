LOOK: Kanye West confuses and excites with latest Yeezy sneaker









Forward-thinking rapper and designer Kanye West. Picture: AP When Kanye West designed his first Yeezy sneaker, it received mixed reactions. You either loved or hated them. Regardless, it was still placed in the "ugly sneaker" category. Then of course "ugly sneakers" become a huge trend and now no one blinks an eye at them. West, who recently dropped his "Jesus Is King" album, unveiled his latest footwear creation and it's left us speechless.

On Thursday, West alongside Yeezy lead designer Steven Smith, introduced the shoe at the Fast Company’s Innovation Festival.

The shoe that's modelled after the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner was presented in a khaki colour and looks like a combination of a slip-on clog and a snug sneaker but with a futuristic web-like alien design.

The odd-looking shoe might not be visually appealing to everyone, even to the most fashion forward, but those who are serious about being environmentally friendly will be happy to know that the shoes are partially made from pond-sourced algae.

At the presentation West shared the news that Yeezy is planning to move its headquarters to a 4,000-acre ranch in Wyoming, where it will grow its own algae in a hydroponic farm.

If you're keen to get your feet into these eco-friendly shoes you'll be happy to know that they will be available in early 2020.

I, on the other hand, am keen to see how die-hard Yeezy fans will style them.