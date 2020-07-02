LOOK: Kendall Jenner shoots own images for Burberry's Monogram campaign

Kendall Jenner stepped behind the camera to shoot Burberry's Summer Monogram collection on her computer. The 24-year-old model has teamed up with the iconic British fashion house for their latest campaign and became a photographer for the day as she posed for a series of self-portraits to show off the new line at her Los Angeles home. The lockdown shoot was directed by photographer Nick Knight, art director Peter Saville and stylist Katy England.

The collection was designed by Burberry's Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci, who had a unique vision.

Kendall said: "Riccardo wanted to collaborate closely with me to bring this collection to life in a number of ways. He encouraged me to interpret the campaign myself, which was such an exciting opportunity. I loved being able to add my own personal touch."

The dark-haired beauty added that Riccardo transformed the campaign "into this dream-like digital world as I transformed into CGI versions of myself, embodying the four characters. The collection and campaign are also completely my vibe -- that relaxed summer spirit really resonates with me as a California girl."

As per a press release, the campaign "captures a journey from reality to fantasy".

For the campaign's video, which uses CGI technology, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians's star transformed into the four distinctive characters via a capsule of both womenswear and menswear items from the collection.

Kendall can be seen rocking a striking bodysuit with the bold new TB logo in dark beige, azure, graphite, cobalt and orange in the promo snaps.

The interlocking initials were created in honour of the company's founder, Thomas Burberry, by Riccardo and Peter Saville in 2018.

This marks the second campaign Kendall has done for Burberry.

The catwalk beauty has also previously taken on photography duties, with her first shoot featuring Kaia Gerber - the daughter of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber - for LOVE magazine in 2016.

The new TB Summer Monogram collection is available to purchase in selected Burberry stores globally and online now via Burberry.com.

The collection will also be available to purchase through a global partnership with Farfetch that will be launching on July 8.

What's more, fans can listen to Burberry's curated TB Summer Monogram Playlist on Spotify.