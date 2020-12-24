LOOK: Khloe Kardashian shows off toned curves, goes topless for Good American campaign

’Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Khloe Kardashian, who is looking more and more like her brunette sister Kim Kardashian West, has become just as comfortable with stripping down as her curvaceous sister is.

American inclusive fashion brand, Good American, recently posted an image of the 36-year-old posing topless, yet modestly covered up, showing off her toned curvy body in skin-tight jeans and brown suede laced-up stiletto ankle boots with gold heels.

It’s the same pair of shoes we recently saw her pictured in on a basketball court.

But this isn’t the first time the fitness fanatic mom has gone topless for the Good American shoe collection campaign.

A few weeks ago we saw her in a black and white image wearing nothing but a pair of black thigh-high boots.