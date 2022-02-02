LOOK: Kim Kardashian stars in latest Balenciaga campaign

Kim Kardashian’s love for Balenciaga is finally paying off. The businesswoman, who has been wearing Balenciaga for some time, was recruited by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of the brand, to star in the latest campaign. In the photoshoot that took place at Kardashian’s house, the Skims founder models a black Balenciaga catsuit, black boots and a lime-green purse in her lounge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) In another shot, she stands in the hallway of her minimalistic yet luxurious home wearing a black hourglass coat, pointed boots and a white mini bag, completing the look with sunglasses. Next, Kardashian dons a leopard-print coat with the label's Le Cagole purse and matching boots. To make sure that she’s the star of the moment, the Spanish brand removed all the pictures on its Instagram page and left only Kardashian’s.

In December last year she was honoured with the fashion icon award at the People’s Choice Awards for setting trends in the past decade. She is one of the celebrities with the most influence when it comes to looks. Women started having plastic surgery because they wanted to look like her. Even her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, followed her lead by opting for surgical enhancement.