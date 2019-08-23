Kim Kardashian West with kids in the Bahamas. Picture: Instagram

Even though Kim Kardashian admitted that it was "almost impossible" to have a picture taken picture of herself and her four kids, we can't help but love the cute picture of the Kardashian West brood. The reality TV star and business woman shared a rare picture of herself and all her kids on Instagram during their visit to Bahamas.

The image was captioned, "I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!"

In the adorable picture we see the two girls North (6) and Chicago (1) unbothered by the fact that that they are being photographed as they play with the beach sand.

While her sons Saint (3) and 3-month-old Psalm seemed a lot more chilled.

While the boys wore khaki shorts, the girls all wore metallic silver.

North and Chicago wore mini versions of the mom's silver high-neck full-piece swimming costume.

In a second picture we see the girls on each side of Kim both with matching silver scrunchies.

North wearing hers around her wrist, while Chicago had hers tied in her hair.



