LOOK: Kourtney Kardashian on the cover of Vogue Arabia
Reality star, model, and businesswoman, Kourtney Kardashian, graces the cover of Vogue Arabia for the July/August issue.In an interview with Alexandra Venison, the beauty editor of glosssy, she spoke about taking a break from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" (KUWTK) to focus on her children.
“I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting. It’s so important."
“I usually take one day on the weekend when we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day," she said.
“People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy."
The glossy has featured the Kardashians before. In September 2019, Kim got her first Vogue Arabia cover and was interviewed by her husband Kanye West.
Kourtney Kardashian for Vogue Arabia. Picture: Instagram/ @Arved Colvin-Smith.
The mother of three also revealed how shooting for KUWTK for 14 years straight affected her physical and mental wellbeing.
“I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was. Privacy is something I have come to value, and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard.
Both the interview and the shoot took place at her Los Angeles home.
Kim Kardashian-West graced the cover of Vogue Arabia in September last year. Picture: Instagram/@Txema Yeste.