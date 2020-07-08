LOOK: Kourtney Kardashian on the cover of Vogue Arabia





Kourtney Kardashian for Vogue Arabia. Picture: Instagram/ @Arved Colvin-Smith.





The mother of three also revealed how shooting for KUWTK for 14 years straight affected her physical and mental wellbeing.



“I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was. Privacy is something I have come to value, and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard.



“People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy."





Both the interview and the shoot took place at her Los Angeles home.



The glossy has featured the Kardashians before. In September 2019, Kim got her first Vogue Arabia cover and was interviewed by her husband Kanye West.



