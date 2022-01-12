LOOK: Kylie Jenner is the epitome of old Hollywood glam in Thebe Magugu suit

Thebe Magugu is at the top, and there’s no stopping him. He is one of those creatives who are down to earth and let their work speak for themselves.

The LVMH Prize 2019 winner has cemented himself as one of the greatest international brands to come of our Africa. Dressing celebrities is nothing new to him. The likes of Michaela Coel, Miley Cyrus and the iconic Dionne Warwick have worn his designs. He recently had another international celebrity, Kylie Jenner, don his garments. Reality TV star and businesswoman Jenner was posted on the Thebe Mgugu Instagram account wearing the caped shoulder wool suit from AW21 “Alchemy” collection, inspired by the changing face of African spirituality.