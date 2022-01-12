LOOK: Kylie Jenner is the epitome of old Hollywood glam in Thebe Magugu suit
Thebe Magugu is at the top, and there’s no stopping him.
He is one of those creatives who are down to earth and let their work speak for themselves.
The LVMH Prize 2019 winner has cemented himself as one of the greatest international brands to come of our Africa.
Dressing celebrities is nothing new to him. The likes of Michaela Coel, Miley Cyrus and the iconic Dionne Warwick have worn his designs. He recently had another international celebrity, Kylie Jenner, don his garments.
Reality TV star and businesswoman Jenner was posted on the Thebe Mgugu Instagram account wearing the caped shoulder wool suit from AW21 “Alchemy” collection, inspired by the changing face of African spirituality.
About the collection, Magugu said: “As many of us know, African Spirituality – which is exceptional in its plurality – is primarily based on the relationship we have with our ancestors, and any disruption between this line results in existential thoughts, and sometimes serious illness.
“This season, I wanted to have a conversation with traditional healers, who have divinely been given powers to answer our most burning questions, and who act as a conduit between various realms, often by using objects of divination. It’s a very particular kind of strength, one that doesn’t show-off and relies heavily on the natural.”
