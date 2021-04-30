The days of releasing solo collections seem so passe.

After being affected by the lockdown, the fashion industry saw a rise in brand collaboration. Prominent designers like Thebe Magugu do it all the time.

For his “Girl Seeks Girl” Dress from A/W18’s HOME ECONOMICS collection which will be exhibited at The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the designer had collaborated with Phathu Nembwili. Nembwili is an artist who creates beautiful and celebratory illustrations of women.

For its Autumn/Winter 21 collection, Lacoste has partnered with Polaroid, a film brand.

In this collection, the brand is seeing life through rose-or-red, green, and yellow-tinted glasses. The collection was inspired by Polaroid’s famous rainbow logo from its first instant colour film developed in 1963.

Sleek in the new Lacoste x Polaroid A/W collection. Picture: Simon Schmitt.

The range pays homage to all the fashionistas who dare to put their best foot forward and are living in the present. It encourages them to make a fresh start and leave 2020 behind, to redial and rethink the landscape to get ready to make new memories.

About the collection, Lizelle Janse van Rensburg, Lactose SA brand manager, said: “The Lacoste crocodile marches across bold, block-colour backgrounds on classic polos and hoodies, while polo dresses and shirts in oversized stripes make for a supercharged silhouette that stands out. Accessories also feature the full-colour treatment as white sneakers get subtle colour-flash accents, tennis shoes go rainbow-striped, and caps, watches and backpacks are a concentration of high-energy sporty style. Look carefully, and you’ll see the crocodile has taken centre stage with the pièce de résistance – a limited-edition Polaroid 600 instant camera.”

This season, Lacoste is focusing on colour block. Picture: Simon Schmitt.

The campaign which features unfiltered, close-up, and wide-angle was shot by Simon Schmitt, in Marseille using rainbow spectrum. Each shot is a tribute to joy, boldness, and freedom.