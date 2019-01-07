Lady Gaga. Picture: Jordan Strauss.

Actress and musician, Lady Gaga stole the show at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 6.



Gaga shut down the Golden Globes red carpet in a Valentino showstopper dress. It is no surprise that the award-winning singer was among the best dressed at one of the world’s most anticipated events. She is the fashionista of note after all.





Lady Gaga in a Valentino showstopper dress. Picture: Jordan Strauss.





Over the years, Gaga has been serving nothing but killer looks and has been consistent ever since.





In 2014, Lady Gaga wore a Perry Meek Bespoke Gold Dress at the Golden Globes After Party. And in 2016, her fashion sense reached another level as she looked even better than she did in the previous years.





Lady Gaga in Perry Meek Bespoke Gold Dress. Picture: Pinterest.





The ‘Bad Romance’ hitmaker donned a corseted sexy deep V neck off shoulder black dress with padded hips which gave her a Marilyn Monroe hourglass figure.





Lady Gaga in a black number. Picture: Pinterest.





And of course, this year she pulled off another killer look in a Valentino Couture. Lady Gaga won the Best Original Song for “A Star is Born”.



