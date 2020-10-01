LOOK: Lasizwe Dambuza takes fashion inspo from Billy Porter

Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza has been the talk of the town after pictures of him at his father’s funeral trended on social media.

Soweto business mogul Menzi Mcunu died on September 20 and was buried on September 25.

At the funeral, Dambuza wore an all-white outfit designed by Ryan Keys. His suit was paired with a matching shoulder wrap that had a dramatic train.

Taking to Instagram, the “Fake It Till You Make It” star shared pictures of himself, tagging both the designer and the photographer.

Captioning the images, he said: “RIP Dad, till we meet again… tell my mom I said I’ll be strong and thank you for raising dynamite! #RIPDAD👗: @ryan_m_keys / @keys_fashion 📷: @koenasiyotula.”