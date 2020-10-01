LOOK: Lasizwe Dambuza takes fashion inspo from Billy Porter
Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza has been the talk of the town after pictures of him at his father’s funeral trended on social media.
Soweto business mogul Menzi Mcunu died on September 20 and was buried on September 25.
At the funeral, Dambuza wore an all-white outfit designed by Ryan Keys. His suit was paired with a matching shoulder wrap that had a dramatic train.
Taking to Instagram, the “Fake It Till You Make It” star shared pictures of himself, tagging both the designer and the photographer.
Captioning the images, he said: “RIP Dad, till we meet again… tell my mom I said I’ll be strong and thank you for raising dynamite! #RIPDAD👗: @ryan_m_keys / @keys_fashion 📷: @koenasiyotula.”
After the funeral, he wore an all-black suit, also with a train. The outfit was designed by Otiz Seflo.
Now, looking at his outfits, we noticed that he draws inspiration from American singer and actor Billy Porter.
For example, at the 2020 Emmy Awards, Porter wore an all-white custom-made outfit by Ashi Studio, which is the same look that Dambuza recreated for his father’s funeral.
Again, at his father’s 60th birthday in December 2019, Dambuza channelled Porter’s 2019 Academy Awards red carpet look.
Dambuza wore a tux gown styled by Bonolo Kunene, which was reminiscent of Porter’s black tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano.
Here are more of Dambuza's best outfits.