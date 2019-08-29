Lasizwe at the VMAs. Picture: Twitter.

Reality TV star and entertainer Lasizwe Dambuza is currently in New York living his best life - and we’re so jelly.



The 21-year-old who is known for his gimmicky videos attended the MTV Video Music Awards held in Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, United States on August 27.





At the event, he wore a Ryan Keys suit with fringing embellishments and a blonde curly wig by the Hair Kingdom.





The Soweto-born star seems to be enjoying his stay in New York. He visited the Statue of Liberty, went on a subway trip and did the famous pose on Times Square.









Lasizwe is very fond of striking suits and weaves. These are some of his best looks.















