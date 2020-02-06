LOOK: Lebron James rocks Karabo Poppy sneakers









Karabo Poppy's sneaker that James LeBron bought.

NBA player LeBron James showed love to South Africa's very own award-winning South African Illustrator Karabo Poppy Moletsane. The Ohio-born star shared a video on his Instagram story wearing the Karabo Poppy X Nike Air Force 1 sneaker which dropped in November last year.

A screenshot of Lebron's Insta story wearing Karabo Poppy x Air Force 1 customized sneakers.





Poppy collaborated with Nike for three different designs of limited edition Air Force 1 collection which got sold out on the day of its release.









In other news, the queen of creativity brought her specialized urban relevance and Afro-Futuristic visuals to the opening of BUDX, Miami Super Bowl Weekend LIV.





She transformed the blank canvases of white NIKE Airforce 1 sneakers into exciting collection pieces which captured the culture of hip-hop music and its unique relationship with sneakers, which have an important place in hip hop culture.