LOOK: Lebron James rocks Karabo Poppy sneakers
The Karabo Poppy X Nike Air Force 1 collection is SOLD OUT! Not 1, not 2 but 3 Air Force 1 designs I got to CREATE with home (Africa - South Africa) as the source of inspiration. A true honour to be partnering with #NikeByYou to give you the opportunity to customise my design on the site too. This became more than just a collab! The reach for African artists is expanding exponentially and I am filled with so much joy to create a first of its kind here with @Nike, where a sneaker design that has been a part of my life and the life of my family, community and the that of people I look up to has a variation designed by me 🤯. This hasn’t become real for me yet but can be real for you when you order it online - available worldwide on the Nike site ✍🏾👟🌍🇿🇦🇳🇬🇱🇸🇺🇸🇬🇧🇸🇪🇷🇴🇵🇸🇮🇳🇨🇦🇦🇺! Link in bio! Thank you to every person that was part of getting me here, I will keep on honouring your support daily. — — — #KaraboPoppy #KaraboPoppyXNike #KaraboPoppyAirForce1 #KaraboByYou #Nike #AirForce1 #Illustration #Design #WomenInIllustration #AfricanAesthetic
