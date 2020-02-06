Karabo Poppy's sneaker that James LeBron bought.
NBA player LeBron James showed love to South Africa's very own award-winning South African Illustrator Karabo Poppy Moletsane. 

The Ohio-born star shared a video on his Instagram story wearing the  Karabo Poppy X Nike Air Force 1 sneaker which dropped in November last year. 

A screenshot of Lebron's Insta story wearing Karabo Poppy x Air Force 1 customized sneakers. 

Poppy collaborated with Nike for three different designs of limited edition Air Force 1 collection which got sold out on the day of its release. 

The Karabo Poppy X Nike Air Force 1 collection is SOLD OUT! Not 1, not 2 but 3 Air Force 1 designs I got to CREATE with home (Africa - South Africa) as the source of inspiration. A true honour to be partnering with #NikeByYou to give you the opportunity to customise my design on the site too. This became more than just a collab! The reach for African artists is expanding exponentially and I am filled with so much joy to create a first of its kind here with @Nike, where a sneaker design that has been a part of my life and the life of my family, community and the that of people I look up to has a variation designed by me 🤯. This hasn’t become real for me yet but can be real for you when you order it online - available worldwide on the Nike site ✍🏾👟🌍🇿🇦🇳🇬🇱🇸🇺🇸🇬🇧🇸🇪🇷🇴🇵🇸🇮🇳🇨🇦🇦🇺! Link in bio! Thank you to every person that was part of getting me here, I will keep on honouring your support daily. — — — #KaraboPoppy #KaraboPoppyXNike #KaraboPoppyAirForce1 #KaraboByYou #Nike #AirForce1 #Illustration #Design #WomenInIllustration #AfricanAesthetic

In other news, the queen of creativity brought her specialized urban relevance and Afro-Futuristic visuals to the opening of BUDX, Miami Super Bowl Weekend LIV. 

She transformed the blank canvases of white NIKE Airforce 1 sneakers into exciting collection pieces which captured the culture of hip-hop music and its unique relationship with sneakers, which have an important place in hip hop culture.
Karabo Poppy with the new sneaker that she customized at the Miami Super Bowl Weekend LIV. 