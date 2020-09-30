LOOK: LeBron James wears Karabo Poppy's sneakers at NBA semi-finals
Fashion and sport go hand in hand these days, especially when it comes to sneakers and the basketball culture.
During the NBA playoffs, we’ve seen players such as Jaren Jackson jr, Mike Conley and Danuel House and LeBron James, to name a few, show off their distinctive fashion sense.
Most of them use their pre-game time to stretch – and possibly score points with luxury fashion brands.
Previously, James broke the internet when he wore an Aime Leon Dore leisure shirt-and-shorts combo and Nike x Sacai sneakers. But that’s not all.
James also got tongues wagging this past weekend. Just before the match against Nuggets, he was spotted in a pair of black and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers that were designed by South Africa’s very own, Karabo Poppy Moletsane.
Posted by Complex Sneakers on Saturday, September 26, 2020
That wasn’t the first time he’s showed love to a local artist. In February this year, he also posted on his Instagram story wearing a colourful AF1, also by Karabo Poppy.
Karabo Poppy has designed three different ranges of AF1 for Nike - all of which sold out on the same day of release.
View this post on Instagram
Remember when these sold out in 30min and crashed the @Nike website? Seen here is one of my favourite Nike By You combos of the Nike x Karabo Poppy AF1s 👟. 📷: @african_ginger — — — #KaraboPoppy #KaraboPoppyXNike #KaraboPoppyAirForce1 #KaraboByYou #Nike #AirForce1 #Illustration #Design #WomenInIllustration #AfricanAesthetic #Tattoo #ZigZag #Streetwear #Sneakers #SneakerHead #HypeBeast #HypeBae
She has also worked with other brands such as Converse, Rich Mnisi, Aldo Shoes, and many others.
The sports star's Lakers team have made it to the NBA finals and they go up against Miami Heat on October 1.