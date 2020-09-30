LOOK: LeBron James wears Karabo Poppy's sneakers at NBA semi-finals

Fashion and sport go hand in hand these days, especially when it comes to sneakers and the basketball culture.

During the NBA playoffs, we’ve seen players such as Jaren Jackson jr, Mike Conley and Danuel House and LeBron James, to name a few, show off their distinctive fashion sense.

Most of them use their pre-game time to stretch – and possibly score points with luxury fashion brands.

Previously, James broke the internet when he wore an Aime Leon Dore leisure shirt-and-shorts combo and Nike x Sacai sneakers. But that’s not all.

James also got tongues wagging this past weekend. Just before the match against Nuggets, he was spotted in a pair of black and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers that were designed by South Africa’s very own, Karabo Poppy Moletsane.