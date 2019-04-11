The new Les Benjamins x Puma sneakers. Picture: Supplied.

Istanbul-based luxury street wear label Les Benjamins has partnered with Puma to create a collection inspired by Les Benjamins’ founder, Bunyamin Aydin who has a passion for photography and travel.



The collection’s journey of discovery tells the story through the eyes of 13th Witness, a photographer from Brooklyn, New York who unexpectedly discovered his Turkish roots from a DNA test.





The collection’s journey of discovery tells the story through the eyes of 13th Witness. Picture: Supplied.





Through his travel from Brooklyn to Istanbul, he brings to life the story behind this collection by effortlessly marrying Western street style with Turkish cultural tradition, resulting in a series of vivid images and striking video compositions.





Each piece in this collection comes with an aesthetic philosophy that translates deep-rooted cultural influences.





The Les Benjamins x Puma are built with a bold chunky sole. Picture: Supplied.





The designer, Bunyamin taps into cultural landscapes with a signature style that defies cliché and, at the same time, fuels eager audiences to discover and rethink the unknown.





The first PUMA x LES BENJAMIN collection drops at PUMA SELECT, X-Trend, Madaiza, Superbalist and selected retailers from 6 April 2019.



