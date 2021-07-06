LOOK: Lindiwe Sisulu shows off her fashion A-game at Zuma’s Nkandla home

What a busy weekend it has been in KwaZulu-Natal as thousands of people gathered at Nkandla to support former president, Jacob Zuma, following the Constitutional Court sentencing him to 15 months imprisonment for contempt of court. Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation minister, Lindiwe Sisulu was one of the ANC NEC members who visited Zuma at his homestead.

As per usual, she brought her A-game when it came to fashion. Sisulu donned a pink, knee-length dress, black stockings, black pointed high heels, a black and white coat with colourful prints, a pink and blue scarf, and completed the look with her signature curly wig. Lindiwe Sisulu at Nkandla. Picture: Instagram/@lindiwesisulusa It is evident that Sisulu, 67, wanted to make a statement with that outfit. The coat that she was wearing yesterday is the same coat she wore at Nasrec in 2017 where she was running to be president of the ANC. And of course, she shared the images of her outfit with her followers on Instagram and Twitter.

She wrote: “Earlier today (meaning on Sunday) we met with former president Jacob Zuma. We have been deployed here. Our job is to make sure that everything is in order because ultimately, the people who are here [Nkandla] are members of the ANC, so we have direct responsibility.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindiwe Sisulu (@lindiwesisulusa) South Africans were cross that she defied the lockdown regulations and went to KZN when travelling out of Gauteng is prohibited. “Very disappointed that you condone people breaking the law. Hundreds of people, some armed, at an illegal gathering in terms of the Level 4 lockdown regulations,” commented @stewart_maureen.

Another Twitter user, @chake_unity commented: “You travelled freely, you gather in numbers, yet you lock us down, le re tlwaela blind (you take us for granted), every business closed must open because rules are only for us.” On Instagram, she received praises for her impeccable style. One of her followers @nomzamo_nkukhu commented: “Lalela (listen) you are such goals. It’s the style and class for me.”