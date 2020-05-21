LOOK: Liz Hurley dusts off old Versace dress and shows legs for days
London - With a plunging neckline and thigh-high split, it’s a racy number from whatever angle you look at it.
But Elizabeth Hurley, model that she is, knows how to get the most out of an outfit – even if it’s been hanging in the cupboard for two decades.
Watching TV in lockdown, the 54-year-old swapped loungewear and pyjamas for the 21-year-old Versace gown, which she debuted at the 1999 American Fashion Awards.
The actress turned many a head in the daring metallic dress at the time, walking the red carpet with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.
Now she’s posted a picture of herself in the gown at home in Herefordshire, where she’s isolating with family, over which TV stylist Trinny Woodall cast an eye. "Fab leg angle," she noted.
The former model seems to be making the most of the British sunshine under lockdown and also posted a video of herself working her abs in a bikini. And by the look of things, at age 54, she's still in fabulous shape.
#lockdown #eveningsun #birdsong @elizabethhurleybeach #kashmirbikini
The dogs have never had it so good- full time, full on love & cuddles #countrylife #lockdown #eightandahalfweeks #BabyAva 😘
