LOOK: Liz Hurley dusts off old Versace dress and shows legs for days

London - With a plunging neckline and thigh-high split, it’s a racy number from whatever angle you look at it.

But Elizabeth Hurley, model that she is, knows how to get the most out of an outfit – even if it’s been hanging in the cupboard for two decades.

Watching TV in lockdown, the 54-year-old swapped loungewear and pyjamas for the 21-year-old Versace gown, which she debuted at the 1999 American Fashion Awards.

The actress turned many a head in the daring metallic dress at the time, walking the red carpet with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.