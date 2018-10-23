

Cruz Vodka opened SA Fashion Week last night with a star-studded event at the Marc in Sandton, celebrating South African Fashion week's 21st Birthday.

Local celebs, the who's who of fashion, and designers came out in stunning garb, bringing their A-fashion game to the red carpet affair.





The evening was filled with elegance and style where attendees partied late into the night to the beats of DJ naves and Sphectacula, Miss Pru and Kimmy K.





Here are some of the local celebs who attended the SAFW Cruz Vodka opening party.





Lunga Shabalala dressed by Ephymol.





Tshepi Vundla.





Lasiswe.





Cici dressed in House of Luke.





Sarah Langa dressed in Gert Johan Coetzee.





Khanya Mkangisa dressed by Keys fashion.





Melody Molale.





AKA dressed in Ole.





South African Fashion Week will see 56 designers take it to the runway to showcase their AW19 collections. It takes place at Sandton City rooftop, check out www.safashionweek.co.za for more information.



