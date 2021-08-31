LOOK: Local designer looks snatched in outfit made from Woolies bags that went to private school

Cape Town-based ballet dancer Bhungane Mehlomakhulu went viral on Twitter after posting images of the garments he made using Woolworths shopping bags. The dancer, also a fashion designer, took to Twitter to share sustainable clothes of a shirt, shorts and a mask he made using recycled shopping bags.

“Recycled a few of the @WOOLWORTHS_SA bags and constructed a full look,” said the designer. Recycled a few of the @WOOLWORTHS_SA bags and constructed a full look 🥲 pic.twitter.com/NrnkCwyx5h — IG: BHUMEHLDIARIES (@BHUMEHLDIARIES) August 29, 2021 He also encouraged others to execute their ideas. “Guys, please always execute your vision no matter how small you think it may be, even if it's made out of grocery bags.

“It’s about the work and the effort you put in, and in time, you’ll reap the benefits,” added Mehlomakhulu. Tweeps were impressed by his creativity. “You were in your bag here. Good thing you didn’t get carried away,” commented Farai Mudzingwa.

Another Twitter user, @BopsesRoom said: “Condragulations, my dear. You are the winner of this week's challenge.” The trend of turning Woolworths shopping bags into fashion couture started when Jahni de Villiers’ niece was given a school project to bring an outfit made of recycled material. My niece had to bring an outfit made of recycled material. This is @WOOLWORTHS_SA couture. pic.twitter.com/nl4XxgpG36 — Jahni de Villiers (@JahniDeVilliers) August 24, 2021 De Villiers then shared a video of her niece sashaying in the dress, and even designers like Thula Sindi were impressed.