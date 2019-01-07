Nomzamo Mbatha at the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate. Picture: Twitter.

The new year's festivities have officially started and first on the calendar was the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate which took place at the Kenilworth Racecourse, Cape Town over the weekend.



As one of the country’s most elite and fashionable events, guests were dressed to the nines and boy oh boy, they did not disappoint.





Both ladies and gents brought their A-fashion game to this prestigious event. Cartwheel hats and fascinators were trending, bringing more life to the already stunning outfits to create a better fashion fantasy.



