LOOK: Madonna and 16-year-old son David Banda twinning in adidas collabs gives us retro vibes

We’ve seen some very cute celeb mama and daughter twinning moments, but nothing comes close to the bold twinning look mom Madonna and her 16-year-old son David Banda served us this week. The “Papa Don’t Preach” singer shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, captioning the post: “Family fight night”. The mother-son duo attended the WBA World Lightweight Championship in New York.

While they were both draped in adidas, they opted for different collabs the brand recently did with high-end luxury designers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) Madonna slayed in the oversized black baggy tracksuit from the adidas x Balenciaga collection that was recently previewed at their Spring 2023 show which took place at the New York Stock Exchange. But it was the red dress from the adidas x Gucci collection that David wore that really caught our attention. The long body-hugging dress gave us retro vibes featuring the iconic three stripes and a deep V-neck and the long side slit showed off the 16-year-old’s toned thighs.

While both their looks showed off their individual style, it was David’s look that gave us déjà vu. In 1993 Madonna wore a similar red adidas dress while attending the premiere of the Tom Hanks movie “Sleepless in Seattle” alongside Rosie O’Donnell. Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna in 1993. Picture: Instagram/grazia_es Whether is was intentional or not, David surely did his mom’s throwback look justice.

