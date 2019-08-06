Mduduzi 'Mandoza' Tshabalala.

They say legends don’t die, they multiply and that is evident in the new Mandoza X Le coq sportfit range.



To commemorate the life of Kwaito legend Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala, best known as Mandoza, Le coq sportfit has come up with an exclusive T-shirt range.





The new Mandoza x Le cop sportfit limited range t-shirt. Picture: Supplied.





The brand decided on making the range simply because Mandoza was part of Le coq sporfit family as an ambassador during his heydays. When designing the T-shirt, the brand sourced inspiration from his album cover photo and took into consideration the fact that his sunglasses were always an iconic accessory for him to wear.





Known for his hit singles such as Nkalakatha, Tornado, Sgelekeqe, Ngalabesi, and Godoba which topped the charts in South Africa and all over the African continent, Mandoza was really a sensational Kwaito artist that contributed a lot to the Mzansi music scenes.





This exclusive range is to commemorate the life of the late Kwaito star, Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala, aka Mandoza. Picture: Supplied.





“In anticipation of his album release, we want to remind the country what a legend Mandoza was, this T-shirt line certainly came at the right time,” says Mandoza’s former manager Curwyn Eaton.





The Mandoza x Le cop sportfit T-shirts dropped on August 1 and are available in black, white, and green at selected Le coq sportif stores and online at www.lecoqsportif.co.za



