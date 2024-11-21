LOOK: Margret Chola: the stylish Zambian grandmother redefining fashion at 80

Fashion is timeless and whether young or old, you can still slay. A Zambian old woman Margret Chola has been making headlines after people noticed how stylish she is. With over 100 thousand followers on Instagram, the woman in her 80s is one of Africa’s most stylish grandmothers.

Chola, styled by her granddaughter Diana Kaumba, is always dressed to the nines. Their collaboration, “The Granny Series,” was launched in 2023 after Kaumba, based in New York, visited Zambia for her father’s second death anniversary. Margret Chola, Zambia’s stylish grandmother. Picture: Instagram. As a fashion stylist, Kaumba had brought many clothes with her but couldn’t wear all of them and instead of letting the outfits go to waste, she played dress up with her grandmother who liked the idea of being a muse. "I thought it would be nice to dress up Mbuya [grandmother] in high fashion and then take photographs of her in her natural habitat," Kaumba told the “BBC”.

Their first photograph went viral and within ten minutes, it had over 1000 likes, the rest is history. Chola, who only recently started wearing jeans because of her granddaughter’s influence said she loves dressing up. Margret Chola rocking jeans. Picture: Instagram. "I had never worn jeans or a wig before, so I was happy, and I was dancing,” she told the publication.

"I feel different, I feel new and alive in these clothes, in a way that I’ve never felt before.” Since then, Chola has attracted many brands, including Towani and Cow Born, whom she has collaborated with. Below are some of her best looks.