LOOK: Maternity wear for who? Rihanna’s pregnancy style is a game-changer
Share this article:
From streetwear to uber-glam evening wear, Rihanna can rock any look.
The singer and business mogul who’s expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, has the ability to make just about anything look good. I’m sure she could style the hell out of a brown paper bag if she had to.
While we’ve always looked to Riri for style inspiration, it’s the mammas-to-be who will be following her every fashionable move.
Since revealing her baby bump in early February, the “Love The Way You Lie” singer has been serving one fab look after the other.
Looks only she can pull off.
On revealing her baby bump she wore a pink vintage Chanel puffer coat with baggy jeans and multicoloured bejewelled gold chains.
No over-the-top pregnancy announcement photoshoots, just her and bae strolling down the street looking fly. Gotta love that about them.
Taking a note from her Fenty X Savage lingerie collections she has embraced her changing body and is not afraid to show some skin displaying her bare bump.
Even though she’s already sporting a fairly round bump, she’s stuck to her usual street style vibe.
A few months prior to her reveal we’ve seen her rocking more baggy clothes and she’s continuing that look.
At the 2022 Super Bowl, we saw her rocking grey baggy jeans with a sheer blue shirt. On another occasion, she was yet again spotted wearing baggy jeans worn with a long patchwork fur coat.
Remember her famous red heart-shaped Saint Laurent jacket? This week she gave the jacket a fresh look by wearing over a red-and-black Bulls jersey and brown comfy pants.
Her multiple gold bejewelled chains have become a signature part of her preggy looks.
Here’s a look at a few other looks we can’t get enough of.