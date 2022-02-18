LOOK: Maternity wear for who? Rihanna’s pregnancy style is a game-changer

From streetwear to uber-glam evening wear, Rihanna can rock any look. The singer and business mogul who’s expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, has the ability to make just about anything look good. I’m sure she could style the hell out of a brown paper bag if she had to.

While we’ve always looked to Riri for style inspiration, it’s the mammas-to-be who will be following her every fashionable move. Since revealing her baby bump in early February, the “Love The Way You Lie” singer has been serving one fab look after the other. Looks only she can pull off.

On revealing her baby bump she wore a pink vintage Chanel puffer coat with baggy jeans and multicoloured bejewelled gold chains. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy) No over-the-top pregnancy announcement photoshoots, just her and bae strolling down the street looking fly. Gotta love that about them. Taking a note from her Fenty X Savage lingerie collections she has embraced her changing body and is not afraid to show some skin displaying her bare bump.